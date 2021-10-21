x
No children were onboard during fatal collision involving school bus

The school bus overturned onto one of the vehicles, according to NCSHP.
NEWTON, N.C. — One person has died and two others were injured after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Catawba County Thursday. Officials confirm no children were on the bus at the time of the incident. 

It happened around 3:15 p.m. south of Newton at the intersection of NC 16 Business and East P Street Extension. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said of the three vehicles involved, one was a Bandys High School bus with no kids on board. 

The school bus overturned onto one of the vehicles, according to NCSHP. One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no further information has been released regarding the cause of the crash. The name and age of the victim have not yet been made public.

