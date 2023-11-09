x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash near NoDa

Police report Eastway Drive is closed in both directions between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash near NoDa in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. 

According to police, the crash happened sometime Monday along Eastway Drive. Police report Eastway Drive is closed in both directions between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

FREE PODCASTS

 
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora  || Google Podcasts || iHeart 

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora   || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  || iHeart  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

MORE ON WCNC

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out