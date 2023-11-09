Motorcyclist killed in crash near NoDa

Police report Eastway Drive is closed in both directions between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash near NoDa in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the crash happened sometime Monday along Eastway Drive. Police report Eastway Drive is closed in both directions between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

Fatal Crash Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/OK4aJJ8Kti — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 11, 2023

