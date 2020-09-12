3 dead in head-on crash in Catawba County

Three people died after a head-on crash on Balls Creek Road in Catawba County Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died in a head-on crash in Catawba County Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

State troopers were called to a crash on Balls Creek Road, about a mile north of Little Mountain Road, shortly after 2 p.m. Troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving north at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, overcorrected and crossed the center line, hitting a 2015 Kia Optima head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 25-year-old Bobby Ray Payne Jr., died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state troopers.

Police said the driver of the Kia, Larry Ray Sims Jr., of Kannapolis, was airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Kia, 33-year-old Chasity Copeland Spears, died at the scene. Both Sims and Spears were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.