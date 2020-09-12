3 dead in head-on crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died in a head-on crash in Catawba County Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
State troopers were called to a crash on Balls Creek Road, about a mile north of Little Mountain Road, shortly after 2 p.m. Troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving north at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, overcorrected and crossed the center line, hitting a 2015 Kia Optima head-on.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 25-year-old Bobby Ray Payne Jr., died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state troopers.
Police said the driver of the Kia, Larry Ray Sims Jr., of Kannapolis, was airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Kia, 33-year-old Chasity Copeland Spears, died at the scene. Both Sims and Spears were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The road was closed for approximately three hours for the investigation. No further information has been provided by Highway Patrol.