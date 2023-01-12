'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps

For months, drivers have complained about big trucks using interstate ramps for parking. Rep. Nasif Majeed is seeking solutions to the growing problem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns.

From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse, with more trucks parked on the side of busy interstates in the last six-to-eight months.

"I was surprised to see this many trucks at 9 a.m.," Majeed said. "The thing about it is when the sun goes down, they really line these trucks up and it's dangerous at night, especially when you don't have lighting on the roads."

Majeed, who represents Mecklenburg County, is seeking solutions that would get trucks away from the shoulder and to safer parking areas. He said he's also noticed things like trash piling up and soil erosion. State leaders are investigating why it's happening and what can be done.

"I'm going to be investigating with Highway Patrol to see if it's illegal," he said. "Can they park on these? A lot of times they will tell you that you can pull over to the shoulder but they did not tell you you can park like this."

Majeed said the goal is to draft a bill addressing the problem, but first, lawmakers must examine existing laws and regulations in place.

"It's a hazard and it's not safe for our citizens to be on the roads under these conditions," Majeed said.

