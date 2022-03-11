As soon as North Carolina is notified of a conviction, which can sometimes take months, the countdown to a suspension starts. Right now that countdown lasts 10 days.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Durham man had his license suspended, missed a hearing to appeal and was hit with late fees – all before he was told any of it was happening.

Golf fans may recognize the name Shane Ryan. He authored the New York Times Bestseller "Slaying the Tiger" and writes for Golf Digest.

One of his recent write-ups on Twitter wasn’t about golf. It was about a speeding ticket he got in New York last summer.

“I take full accountability for it," said Ryan, who was going 19 miles per hour over the speed limit.

He didn’t fight the ticket in court.

"I thought, no big deal. I’m a good safe driver, usually. So I’ll pay this off. And that’ll be that," he said.

In North Carolina, a conviction for driving more than 15 mph over the limit, anywhere in the country, is an automatic 30-day suspension of your license.

