A warning for NC toll users: Third-party sites cost drivers $100,000 in late fees

RALEIGH, N.C. — Before paying a bill for a toll online, pay close attention to the web address. Using third-party sites instead of myncquickpass.com costs more money and you can be hit with late fees, even if you paid on time.

Officials with the NC Turnpike Authority tell WRAL’s 5 on Your Side that roughly 4,000 people have recently used a third-party website to pay their bill. Some have done so unknowingly.

Chapel Hill Resident Andrea Jost learned this lesson the hard way.

Jost does not have an account with NC Quick Pass and pays her bills through the mail. When she received a bill a few months ago, she quickly googled NC Quick Pass to pay it off online.

