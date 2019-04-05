CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is grieving the loss of two sisters after they died in a head-on crash while on their way home from school.

The two siblings, 16-year-old Cassandra Gilbert, and 12-year-old Madison Gilbert, both of McGrady, died Thursday, according to state troopers.

Cassandra was attempting to pass a school bus in a passing zone when she didn't see an oncoming truck traveling around the corner, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck is recovering in the hospital. Troopers said his truck flipped onto the shoulder of the road after he tried avoiding the car that the Gilberts were in.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts, according to troopers.

