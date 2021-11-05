x
1 dead in crash outside Atrium Health University, police say

Police said the primary entrance to Atrium Health-University on W.T. Harris Boulevard is shut down for the investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash near Atrium Health University City in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. 

In a tweet, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the main entrance to the hospital on East W.T. Harris Boulevard is shut down while detectives investigate the crash. It happened around 7 a.m. 

Investigators have not determined what caused the wreck or identified the person who was killed at this time. 

CMPD said the hospital's other entrances, beside the library and the entrance on North Tryon Street, remain open for public access. The main entrance is open only for ambulances at this time. 

