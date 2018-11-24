SALISBURY, N.C. — One person was killed following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 78, officials say.

North of Salisbury, three cars were involved in a collision. Crews and emergency personnel have responded.

Officials say one person has died following the accident. One car was pulled over with a flat tire when a burgundy Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and struck the person changing the tire. The person changing the tire died due to injuries.

Five people were transported for medical attention, but officials have not released how many people in total were involved.

According to officials, it appears that alcohol may have been a factor for the Jeep going off the road.

Officials have not released if any charges have been made.

All lanes have been reopened and the accident was cleared.

