One dead after head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer Friday night in York County, according to SC Highway Patrol

The fatal accident happened around 8 p.m. on SC 49 near the intersection of Davis Farm Road. Highway Patrol investigation determined a 2000 Toyota was traveling south on SC 49 when it collided head-on with a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer at the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene of the crash and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, said SC Highway Patrol.