STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Iredell County near Statesville Sunday afternoon, the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.

According to troopers, a 2005 Toyota Scion passenger car was traveling north on Westminster Drive. Troopers said the car ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left at Cliffwood Drive, collided with an embankment, overturned, and struck several trees.

Troopers report neither the driver nor the passenger were restrained by seatbelts and both were ejected.

Officials said the driver, 29-year-old Sedrick Lamonte Sloan of Statesville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 23-year-old Zhana Lovie Vargas of Statesville was seriously injured and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

According to troopers, excessive speed was a contributing circumstance to the collision.

