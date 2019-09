CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-485 Outer at Moores Chapel Road is currently closed due to a fatal crash in the area.

Information at this time is limited, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports their officers are currently blocking the roadway.

The Charlotte Fire Department reports the fatal crash is affecting both the inner and outer loop. Drivers should avoid the area.

