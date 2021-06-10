One dead following crash on I-77 SB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a crash on I-77 SB early Wednesday morning.
According to NCDOT, I-77 SB before I-85 (Exit 13) is closed due to the multi-vehicle accident. All general-purpose lanes are blocked.
Medic reports one person was killed in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
