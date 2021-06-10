x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

One dead following crash on I-77 SB

According to NCDOT, I-77 SB before I-85 (Exit 13) is closed due to the multi-vehicle accident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a crash on I-77 SB early Wednesday morning.

According to NCDOT, I-77 SB before I-85 (Exit 13) is closed due to the multi-vehicle accident. All general-purpose lanes are blocked. 

Medic reports one person was killed in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.