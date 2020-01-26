STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Iredell County Saturday night, NC State Highway Patrol confirms.

Trooper responded to a fatal crash on US 64 at Swann Road around 10 p.m. Investigators said the driver of a 2004 Kia Sport Utility was traveling west on US 64 and ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment, the car overturned then hit a utility pole.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Winston Wishon of Lexington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wishon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Troopers said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. There are no initial indications of impairment.

