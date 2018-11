CORNELIUS, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cornelius on Saturday, November 17.

Police say a car crashed into a tree on Bailey Road. A portion of the road has been shut down in response.

Officials have not released the condition of the two people injured.

At this time, officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

