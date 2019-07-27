CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Morehead Road is closed in both directions due to an accident that left one person with serious injuries. That person was transported to the hospital.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Morehead Road for an overturned tractor-trailer.

Hazmat unit, Concord Fire and Harrisburg also responded to assist with the accident.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The accident is still under investigation, and the cause has not yet been determined.

