HICKORY, N.C. — A Catawba County Road is shut down following a deadly accident Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened on Sulphur Springs Road near Wandering Lane in Hickory around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say one person was killed in the head-on crash. Crews are still on scene investigating this deadly accident.

Drivers should expect severe delays in the area. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

