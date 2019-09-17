One person was killed in a fatal crash in Catawba County early Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

According to troopers, a 2005 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Scronce Road, ran off the road and overturned in a field beside a small creek.

At around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning someone called in the crash and that's when troopers responded.

The investigating trooper climbed down a steep embankment of heavy brush and located 30-year-old Brandon Eugene Scronce at the edge of the creek. Scronce is believed to have been the driver.

Troopers report Scronce was not restrained by a seatbelt and excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor.

