One person was killed in a fatal crash in Catawba County early Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reports. 

According to troopers, a 2005 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Scronce Road, ran off the road and overturned in a field beside a small creek. 

At around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning someone called in the crash and that's when troopers responded. 

The investigating trooper climbed down a steep embankment of heavy brush and located 30-year-old Brandon Eugene Scronce at the edge of the creek. Scronce is believed to have been the driver. 

Troopers report Scronce was not restrained by a seatbelt and excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor.  

