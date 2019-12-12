ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Rowan County Thursday morning, state troopers confirmed.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, first responders were called to a crash on U.S. 601 near Potneck Road a little before 6 a.m. A second vehicle was involved in the crash. The Salisbury Fire Department was called to the scene to assist.

Troopers have not identified the person killed or said what caused the crash. U.S. 601 is expected to be closed while troopers investigate the wreck.

