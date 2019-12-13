CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of Wilkinson Boulevard is shut down after one person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning, Medic confirmed.

First responders were called to a crash near the intersection of Boyer Street and Wilkinson Boulevard a little before 7 a.m. According to Medic, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not provided any information as to what caused the crash. The person killed has not been identified at this time.

