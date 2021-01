Crews are urging commuters to find an alternate route.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on Interstate-485 in south Charlotte Friday evening.

Officials say there are heavy delays on I-485 after a crash near Providence Road. All lanes are closed on the inner loop. Medic said one person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.

Information on the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.