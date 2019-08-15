CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in east Charlotte Thursday morning, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Plott Road and Burnt Umber Drive around 10:30 a.m. The vehicle involved was badly damaged.

A man who drove up on the wreck called 911. He told NBC Charlotte he's seen several crashes since moving into the area this year.

"I've seen four accidents," he said. "I've only been here since February, I've seen four accidents here and maybe six up the street. Light poles being taken out, I'm not sure if people aren't paying attention or texting and driving."

CMPD has not said what caused the crash at this time.

