Drunk driving crackdown underway across North Carolina

State and local law enforcement will take part in the annual Booze It & Lose It Fourth of July DWI prevention campaign in all 100 North Carolina counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is cracking down on drunk driving this Fourth of July.

Operation Firecracker kicks off this weekend in conjunction with Highway Patrol's Booze It and Lose It campaign that started Thursday. North Carolina started its Booze It and Lose It program 26 years ago.

Operation Firecracker runs from June 28 through July 4 with law enforcement agencies running sobriety checkpoints in all 100 counties to catch drunk drivers and reduce the number of deaths on North Carolina roads.

“Law enforcement will be proactively assuring our roads are safe from those that persist in drinking and driving,” said Pitt County Sheriff Paula S. Dance. “We want everyone to survive by calling a taxi, Uber, Lyft or a friend. This one decision - drive or don’t drive - will affect everyone on the road. Make it a good decision. Save a life. It could be your own.”

This year's campaign started with a special event in Greenville to honor medical personnel, first responders and law enforcement officers.

So far this year, at least 145 people have died in alcohol and drug-related crashes in North Carolina.

