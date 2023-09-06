Independence Boulevard reopens after fuel spill

The inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard were shut down by a crash Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are back open after being shut down for hours Friday morning due to a crash involving a tanker truck that spilled fuel on the highway, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a crash on the inbound side of Independence near Pecan Avenue between Charlottetowne Avenue and Hawthorne Lane early Friday. Two lanes of Independence were open by 7:35 a.m. with traffic moving smoothly toward Uptown and Interstate 277.

At 7 a.m., the traffic on Independence Boulevard was backed up over 1 mile to Sharon Amity Road with drivers seeking alternate routes into Uptown Charlotte.

Avoid Independence IB if you can. Traffic still being diverted off the highway at Briar Creek Rd. Estimation to back open is not until the 8 o'clock hour! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/nUmZfzXQxW — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) June 9, 2023

Independence Boulevard detour

All inbound traffic was detoured off the highway at Briar Creek Road. Drivers can then use Central Avenue or Monroe Road to get into Uptown.

Drivers can also take Randolph and Providence roads as alternates. There will be heavier traffic, but it's better than waiting out the cleanup on Independence.

Medic said no one was injured in the crash. CMPD is leading the investigation.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

