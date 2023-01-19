Overturned tanker closes all outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard, officials say

Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are closed due to a crash involving an overturned tanker vehicle, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Officials confirmed the outbound lanes near the ramp were closed around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.

Outbound Highway 16 (Brookshire Blvd) @ the ramp to I-485 is closed due to an overturned tanker vehicle. Seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/t45KYX8iBk — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) January 19, 2023

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the outbound lanes will be shut down for approximately five hours while crews work on the scene.

