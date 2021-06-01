Crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-85 south are shut down after a crash involving a tanker truck near I-77, NCDOT said.
According to NCDOT, the crash happened at Exit 38, which is the interchange with I-77. All southbound I-85 lanes are blocked while crews work to clear the scene and investigation the crash.
Drivers can avoid the area by taking Exit 38 onto I-77 South to Brookshire Freeway to rejoin I-85 south of the crash location.
NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. No further information has been provided by North Carolina State Highway Patrol or Medic.