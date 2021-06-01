Crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-85

An overturned tanker truck forced crews to shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 near I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-85 south are shut down after a crash involving a tanker truck near I-77, NCDOT said.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened at Exit 38, which is the interchange with I-77. All southbound I-85 lanes are blocked while crews work to clear the scene and investigation the crash.

Drivers can avoid the area by taking Exit 38 onto I-77 South to Brookshire Freeway to rejoin I-85 south of the crash location.