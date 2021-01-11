Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-485

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer near the exit for West Boulevard early Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing some delays on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte.

Medic was called to a crash on the outer loop of I-485 near Exit 6, which is for West Boulevard, around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Paramedics are still on the scene and have not issued an update on possible injuries.

The far right lane of I-485 is blocked while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

Authorities also responded to a crash on Interstate 77 north in Huntersville. A crash involving a motorcycle blocked the express lanes around 4 a.m. The crash scene is near mile-marker 24, between Sam Furr Road and Gilead Road in northern Mecklenburg County.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts