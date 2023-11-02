x
Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-85 South in west Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident, according to Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 85 southbound in west Charlotte is closed after a tractor trailer overturned early Saturday morning, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened around 4 a.m. on I-85 South near exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard.

Officials said I-85 southbound is expected to reopen around 10 a.m. Saturday.

