CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ramp from I-85 south to I-77 south in north Charlotte is closed after a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2 a.m. when the truck overturned on the ramp. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Medic said another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Drivers who take I-85 to I-77 south can use Brookshire Boulevard as an alternate to I-77 or you can take Statesville Road south to La Salle Street to get back onto I-77.

