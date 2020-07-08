Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-77 south in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A section of I-77 in Iredell County is shut down after a truck overturned on an off ramp Friday morning, state troopers said.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an 18-wheel carrying plastic recyclables was traveling east on I-40 when the driver merged onto the off ramp to I-77 south. The truck turned over on its side in the median, blocking one lane going in each direction.
Troopers said the driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Drivers on I-77 are being detoured onto US 21, to I-40 east before rejoining I-77 south. Northbound traffic is reduced to just one lane until the scene is cleared. NCDOT expects I-77 south to be closed until at least 3 p.m.