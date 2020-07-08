Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-77 south in Statesville

State troopers said an 18-wheel traveling east on I-40 flipped over on the ramp to I-77 south, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an 18-wheel carrying plastic recyclables was traveling east on I-40 when the driver merged onto the off ramp to I-77 south. The truck turned over on its side in the median, blocking one lane going in each direction.

Troopers said the driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.