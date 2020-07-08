x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

traffic

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-77 south in Statesville

State troopers said an 18-wheel traveling east on I-40 flipped over on the ramp to I-77 south, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
Credit: WCNC

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A section of I-77 in Iredell County is shut down after a truck overturned on an off ramp Friday morning, state troopers said. 

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an 18-wheel carrying plastic recyclables was traveling east on I-40 when the driver merged onto the off ramp to I-77 south. The truck turned over on its side in the median, blocking one lane going in each direction. 

Troopers said the driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Drivers on I-77 are being detoured onto US 21, to I-40 east before rejoining I-77 south. Northbound traffic is reduced to just one lane until the scene is cleared. NCDOT expects I-77 south to be closed until at least 3 p.m. 

RELATED: One person killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in south Charlotte

RELATED: Update on NC Highway Trooper hit by car on I-485 while investigating a crash