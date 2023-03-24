Paid Saturday parking in South End and Uptown starts this weekend

Starting March 25, Charlotte drivers will no longer have access to free on-street parking on Saturdays in South End and Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte drivers will no longer have free on-street parking in Uptown and South End starting this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, March 25, drivers will have to pay to park in metered spaces in both areas. The current rate is $1.50 per hour for metered spaces. Paid Saturday parking was originally expected to start last September but was pushed back to March 2023 for further assessment of the public parking system.

Mayor Vi Lyles said this will encourage more people to use public transit. Councilman Tariq Bokhari was against the plan, saying Charlotte's public transit isn't strong enough to handle increased demand.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has since come under public scrutiny over a 2022 light rail derailment that wasn't publicly reported until March. The Metropolitan Transit Commission voted unanimously this week to ask Charlotte City Council to hire a third-party consultant to investigate CATS' bus and rail operations, its maintenance procedures and safety requirements.

In addition to bumping the hourly rate from $1 to $1.50, Charlotte also changed how drivers pay for parking. The city started phasing out meters in South End last summer, forcing drivers to use their smartphones to pay.

"It's fairly simple," South End resident Tyler Hickey said. "Once you figure it out, it's not that bad."