NCDOT: I-77 North and South closed due to downed powerlines, 2k without power

According to NCDOT, roads are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. and, residents are without power until 6 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-77 are closed between Exit 5 (Tyvola Road)  and 6 (Billy Graham Pkwy), in both directions due to downed powerlines. 

Duke Energy says there are about 2,000 customers without power in this area. The estimated time of restoration is 6 p.m.

Drivers traveling North on I-77 are advised to take Exit 5 (Tyvola Road) and turn right onto Tyvola Road East. Turn left onto South Blvd and turn left onto Woodlawn Road. Then, merge onto the ramp for I-77 North.

Drivers traveling South on I-77 are advised to take exit 7 (Clanton Road) and continue to S Tryon St (NC 49). Continue on NC 49 and turn left on Tyvola Road then merge onto the ramp for I-77 South.

