CORNELIUS, N.C. — Part of I-77 in Cornelius was shut down Friday afternoon following a five-vehicle traffic accident.

Officials responded to the crash which shut down the interstate from exit 28 to exit 30 and cautioned drivers to avoid the area.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to officials. The road reopened a few hours later.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the accident.

© 2018 WCNC