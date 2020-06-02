CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are currently shut down due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, officials said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection with Margaret Wallace Road. All outbound lanes are blocked by the crash and traffic is being diverted onto East WT Harris Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police called in extra units to assist with traffic flow in the area. It is unknown when the road will reopen but it could have an impact on Thursday morning's commute.

Drivers across the Charlotte area will want to give themselves extra time due to heavy rain falling across the region. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle has Charlotte could see up to 3 inches of rain by the end of the day Thursday, with heavy showers and storms moving through this morning and Thursday afternoon.

The entire area remains under a Flash Flood Watch until early Friday morning.

