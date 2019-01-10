RALEIGH, N.C. — A new law went into effect Tuesday requiring rideshare drivers in North Carolina to display a license plate number on the front of their vehicles.

The Passenger Protection Act was prompted by the murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March.

The 21-year-old mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber in Columbia but was kidnapped and killed by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland, police said.

"Today marks a huge improvement in the safety of ridesharing in North Carolina," said Rep. John Bell, who originally introduced the bill. "These new safeguards will help keep our citizens safe and hopefully serve as a national model for other states. I am proud to have helped lead this bipartisan effort to make ridesharing safer in North Carolina."

Starting July 1 of next year, rideshare drivers must have illuminated signage in their vehicles. The law also created a new criminal penalty for impersonating a rideshare driver and made it a misdemeanor to assault a rideshare driver.

"While these new safety measures make it easier for riders to correctly identify their vehicle, it is still up to individuals to remain vigilant by checking the license plate number of their rides, asking the driver to say their name, and if they feel unsafe in a situation to contact local law enforcement," Bell said.

