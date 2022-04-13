Pedestrian dies following crash on Old Statesville Road

Police said the pedestrian, 34-year-old Sean David later died at the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Old Statesville Road last Wednesday, The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, at around 9:50 a.m. on April 6, a crash involving a GMC Terrain and a pedestrian was reported. Police said when they got to the scene, their officers located a 2019 GMC Terrain with front-end damage and a pedestrian lying in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC was uninjured and remained on the scene.

Police said the pedestrian, 34-year-old Sean David later died at the hospital.

CMPD said preliminary results of the investigation show that the driver of the GMC was driving southwest on Old Statesville Road and was in the left lane of travel, closest to the median. The pedestrian was walking along the sidewalk on the same side of the road as the GMC. The pedestrian then turned and ran out into the street and into the path of the GMC.

Police said the driver could not stop in time before the collision.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Buckley at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 6 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

