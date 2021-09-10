Pedestrian hit and killed by car in south Charlotte

Officials said the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Midway Park Drive and Walnut Branch Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash Friday morning.

That's right off of Ardrey Kell Road in south Charlotte. The victim was taken to the hospital where they died.

CMPD is investigating a pedestrian death following a crash at Midway Park Drive and Walnut Branch Lane around 6:35 a.m. this morning. This intersection is off Ardrey Kell Road in South Charlotte. It’s surrounded by apartment complexes. pic.twitter.com/dF0yfKlxNV — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) September 10, 2021

