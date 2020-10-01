GASTONIA, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in west Gastonia Friday, police said.

Firefighters said the pedestrian was on the tracks near the intersection of West Airline Avenue and Littlejohn Street when they were hit by the train.

Gastonia Police and the Gastonia Fire Department were both called to the scene, as well as the rail line that operates on the tracks. Officials have not identified the victim and it's still unclear how the pedestrian got on the tracks and did not hear the train coming.

Click here to sign up for the Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

RELATED: Woman hit, killed by train in Gastonia

RELATED: Norfolk Southern alarmed by Gastonia railroad pedestrian deaths

Last year, Norfolk Southern launched a two-day safety operation in Gastonia in response to an increase in deadly pedestrian accidents. The company said four people died in 15 months while illegally walking along a four-mile stretch of track in Gastonia.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated. For the latest breaking news and traffic alerts, download the WCNC mobile app.