CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-85 in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

North Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a reported crash on I-85 south near Glenwood Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers confirmed a pedestrian was killed in the crash.

Troopers said the pedestrian died while trying to cross the highway. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story.

