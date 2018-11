CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck at intersection of West palmer Street and South Mint Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 10.

According to Medic, one person was transported with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the cause of the accident or if any charges were made.

