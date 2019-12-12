CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was hit and dragged by a vehicle in south Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near W. Arrowood Rd. and W. Hebron St. Medic said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Our crew on the scene said it appeared the victim was dragged about a block and a half. A pair of pants was also found in the street.

There was no word on whether the driver stopped or if charges would be filed.

