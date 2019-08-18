SALISBURY, N.C. — A person was pinned inside a vehicle following a crash in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mooresville Rd.

The fire department said the victim was extricated around 3:30 p.m.

In all, three patients were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Mooresville Rd. was shut down while the scene was investigated.

The names of the victims were not released.

