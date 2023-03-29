Pete Buttigieg to tour Charlotte Douglas Wednesday

According to a news release, the trip follows FAA’s recent Safety Summit after an uptick in close calls between aircraft on runways.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Charlotte Wednesday to tour the air traffic control tower and runway construction that is enhancing safety at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

According to a news release, the trip follows FAA’s recent Safety Summit after an uptick in close calls between aircraft on runways.

Buttigieg will make stops in North Carolina, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

"We can’t wait for the next catastrophic event to seek the warning signs of today," Buttigieg said in a safety summit meeting back on March 15.

Our first stop is in Charlotte, NC where we're funding new end-around taxiways, decreasing the need for planes to cross active runways, improving safety & saving passengers' time.



This year alone, @CLTAirport received $43M in funding from the President's infrastructure package. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 29, 2023

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the FAA for details on any near-collisions at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for 2022 or 2023. In a statement on March 20, the agency said there were no such incidents in the past two years.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts