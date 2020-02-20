CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No students were injured following a school bus crash in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the collision happened near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and Hovis Road, which is in the Freedom Division. Police said the crash involved two school buses. One of the buses was occupied by one student who was uninjured, police report.

According to Medic, a couple of patients were being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

