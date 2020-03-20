CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of East 7th Street is currently closed to drivers and pedestrians as city crews work on a gas leak in the area.

According to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, Pecan Avenue and Cameron Avenue are closed to traffic.

The closure will last from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Pedestrians walking near work zone areas should be alert, cautious and allow extra traveling time. It is advised they cross at signalized intersections, use pedestrian walk signals where available and abide by detour signage.



Motorists traveling through work zone areas should be alert and extra cautious. Drivers should get in the correct lane well in advance and constantly be on the lookout for vehicles merging into adjacent travel lanes as they approach a work zone. Drivers should double their following distances.





