CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department reports a portion of West Blvd is closed after reports of a 'hazardous condition' on the roadway.

According to Charlotte Fire, West Blvd is closed from Byrum Dr to Piney Top Dr is currently closed. Hazmat crews are on scene and investigating. Charlotte fire reports there are no injuries but drivers should seek alternate routes.

Traffic Advisory; West Blvd is closed from Byrum Dr to Piney Top Dr due to hazardous condition on roadway. CFD Hazmat crews are investigating. No injuries reported. Seek alternate routes. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2018

