Railroad train unloading may affect street traffic in Gastonia

The train will be traveling north into and through Gastonia on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wed. March 1

GASTON, N.C. — A railroad train unloading is expected to impact street traffic in Gastonia, North Carolina.

According to officials, the train will be traveling north into and through Gastonia on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wed. March 1.

Officials said when they get to the intersections where the track crosses a street, they will have to cover the new rail up (temporarily for up to eight months) with stone and asphalt. This will create a patch in the road where the railroad crosses the streets.

The crossings on several of the larger roads that will not be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday are:

Hudson Boulevard

Broad Street

Main Avenue

Franklin Boulevard

Streets that will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday are:

Second Avenue

Third Avenue

Fifth Avenue

Garrison Boulevard

Marietta Street

Ruby Avenue

Clyde Street

WORK DURATION:

The train will be traveling in a northern direction. The work at each intersection is expected to take about 30 minutes, with the understanding that due to the length of the train performing this work is 1,900 feet long (1/3 of a mile), and even though the work at a particular intersection may be complete, the train could remain across that intersection while working on the next intersection ahead. No detours will be placed for this work.

