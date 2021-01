Medic reports two people were transported emergency to Novant Main.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene after reports of a car crashing into a train Friday night in north Charlotte.

The crash, which officials said involved an Amtrak and another vehicle, happened near Atando Avenue and North Graham Street. Medic reports two people were transported emergency to Novant Main.

Details are very limited, but multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene of the accident.

