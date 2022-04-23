x
Road closure: Monroe Rd. near McAlway Rd. closed due to crash

The road will be closed for the next several hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has asked commuters traveling near Monroe Rd. to avoid the area near McAlway Road and Richland Drive after a crash. 

Commuters should seek an alternate route.

