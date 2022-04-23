Road closure: Monroe Rd. near McAlway Rd. closed due to crash

The road will be closed for the next several hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has asked commuters traveling near Monroe Rd. to avoid the area near McAlway Road and Richland Drive after a crash.

The road will be closed for the next several hours.

Commuters should seek an alternate route.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts