Road closure scheduled ahead of Panthers' NFL Draft Party in Uptown

Officials said the closure will be in place to create a safer pedestrian environment during the event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday and Carolina Panthers fans are set to gather at Bank of America Stadium as the team selects its franchise quarterback of the future.

Ahead of the big event, the Charlotte Department of Transportation announced Graham Street will be closed between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Carolina made waves in March when it decided to trade wide receiver D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. In all, Carolina gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Moore for the rights to this year's top pick.

It's a hefty price to pay for the No. 1 selection, but it gives general manager Scott Fitterer, team owner David Tepper and head coach Frank Reich the pick of the litter when it comes to finding the team's next franchise quarterback.

